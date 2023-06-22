Report State Medical Cannabis Laws

|
Alabama
(SB46 of 2021 created a new medical cannabis law enacted on May 17, 2021 and is listed in Table 1.)
|SB 174 "Carly's Law" (Act 2014-277) Allows University of Alabama Birmingham to conduct effectiveness research using low-THC products for treating seizure disorders for up to 5 years. HB 61 (2016) Leni's Law allows more physicians to refer patients to use CBD for more conditions.
|No
|Provides legal defense for possession and/or use of CBD oil. Does not create an in-state production method.
|Yes, debilitating epileptic conditions, life-threatening seizures, wasting syndrome, chronic pain, nausea, muscle spasms, any other sever condition resistant to conventional medicine.
|No
|Extracts that are low THC= below 3% THC
|Yes
|Yes
|Florida
(NEW comprehensive program approved in 2016, included in table above)
|Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act of 2014 CS for SB 1030 (2014) Patient treatment information and outcomes will be collected and used for intractable childhood epilepsy research
|Yes
|Yes, 5 registered nurseries across the state by region, which have been in business at least 30 years in Florida.
|Yes, cancer, medical condition or seizure disorders that chronically produces symptoms that can be alleviated by low-THC products
|No
|Cannabis with low THC= below .8% THC and above 10% CBD by weight
|
|Yes, with approval from 2 doctors
|Georgia
|HB 1 (2015) (signed by governor 4/16/15)
|Yes
|Law allows University System of Georgia to develop a lot THC oil clinical research program that meets FDA trial compliance.
|Yes, end stage cancer, ALS, MS, seizure disorders, Crohn's, mitochondrial disease, Parkinson's, Sickle Cell disease
|No
|Cannabis oils with low THC= below 5% THC and at least an equal amount of CDB.
|Yes
|Yes
|
Idaho- VETOED BY GOVERNOR
|SB 1146 (VETOED by governor 4/16/15)
|No
|Doesn't define.
|The possessor has, or is a parent or guardian of a person that has, cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, mitochondrial disease, fibromyalgia, Parkinson's disease or sickle cell disease;
|No
|Is composed of no more than three-tenths percent (0.3%) tetrahydrocannabidiol by weight; is composed of at least fifteen (15) times more cannabidiol than tetrahydrocannabidiol by weight; and contains no other psychoactive substance.
|Yes
|Yes
|Indiana
|HB 1148 (2017)
|Yes
|Doesn't define.
|Treatment resistant epilepsy.
|No
|At least 5 percent CBD by weight. No more than .3 percent THC by weight.
|Yes
|Yes
|Iowa
|SF 2360, Medical Cannabidiol Act of 2014 (Effective 7/1/14 and repealed in 2017 and replaced)
HF 524 of 2017 now Section 124E
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, for possession or use only, not for purchasing CBD in Iowa.
|Less than 3 percent THC
|Yes
|Yes
|
Kansas*
(Not marked on map above because the state does not regulate the production or sale of low-CBD products.)
|SB 28 Clare and Lola’s law (5/20/2019)
|No
|No
|No
|No, may use possession of low-THC product from another state for a medical reason as as "affirmable defense to prosecution."
|Concentrated cannabidiol with THC of no more than 5% relative of weight by third party testing.
|Yes
|Yes
|
Kentucky
(New comprehensive medical program approved in 2023 and listed in Table 1 above)
|SB 124 (2014) Clara Madeline Gilliam Act Exempt cannabidiol from the definition of marijuana and allows it to be administered by a public university or school of medicine in Kentucky for clinical trial or expanded access program approved by the FDA.
|No
|Universities in Kentucky with medical schools that are able to get a research trial. Doesn't allow for in-state production of CBD product.
|Intractable seizure disorders
|No
|No, only "cannabidiol".
|
|
|Mississippi
(Overturned Amendment 65 from 2020 included in table above.)
|HB 1231 "Harper Grace's Law" 2014
|
|All provided through National Center for Natural Products Research at the Univ. of Mississippi and dispensed by the Dept. of Pharmacy Services at the Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center
|Yes, debilitating epileptic condition or related illness
|No
|"CBD oil" - processed cannabis plant extract, oil or resin that contains more than 15% cannabidiol, or a dilution of the resin that contains at least 50 milligrams of cannabidiol (CBD) per milliliter, but not more than one-half of one percent (0.5%) of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
|Yes, if an authorized patient or guardian
|Yes
|Missouri (NEW comprehensive program approved in 2018, included in table above)
|HB 2238 (2014)
|Yes
|Yes, creates cannabidiol oil care centers and cultivation and production facilities/laboratories.
|Yes, intractable epilepsy that has not responded to three or more other treatment options.
|No
|"Hemp extracts" equal or less than .3% THC and at least 5% CBD by weight.
|Yes
|Yes
|North Carolina
|HB 1220 (2014) Epilepsy Alternative Treatment Act- Pilot Study HB 766 (2015) Removes Pilot Study designation
|Yes
|University research studies with a hemp extract registration card from the state DHHS or obtained from another jurisdiction that allows removal of the products from the state.
|Yes, intractable epilepsy
|No
|"Hemp extracts" with less than nine-tenths of one percent (0.9%) tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) by weight. Is composed of at least five percent (5%) cannabidiol by weight.
Contains no other psychoactive substance.
|Yes
|Yes
|Oklahoma (NEW comprehensive medical program approved in 2018 and listed above)
| HB 2154 (2015)
|Yes
|No in-state production allowed, so products would have to be brought in. Any formal distribution system would require federal approval.
|People under 18 (minors) Minors with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, Dravet Syndrome, or other severe epilepsy that is not adequately treated by traditional medical therapies
|No
|A preparation of cannabis with no more than .3% THC in liquid form.
|Yes
|Yes, only allowed for minors
|South Carolina
| SB 1035 (2014) Medical Cannabis Therapeutic Treatment Act- Julian's Law
|Yes
|Must use CBD product from an approved source; and (2) approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration to be used for treatment of a condition specified in an investigational new drug application. -The principal investigator and any subinvestigator may receive cannabidiol directly from an approved source or authorized distributor for an approved source for use in the expanded access clinical trials. Some have interpreted the law to allow patients and caregivers to produce their own products.
|Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, Dravet Syndrome, also known as severe myoclonic epilepsy of infancy, or any other form of refractory epilepsy that is not adequately treated by traditional medical therapies.
|No
|Cannabidiol or derivative of marijuana that contains 0.9% THC and over 15% CBD, or at east 98 percent cannabidiol (CBD) and not more than 0.90% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) by volume that has been extracted from marijuana or synthesized in a laboratory
|Yes
|Yes
|Tennessee
|
SB 2531 (2014)
Creates a four-year study of high CBD/low THC cannabis at Tenn. Tech Univ.
|Researchers need to track patient information and outcomes
|Only products produced by Tennessee Tech University.
Patients may possess low THC oils only if they are purchased "legally in the United States and outside of Tennessee," from an assumed medical cannabis state, however most states do not allow products to leave the state.
|
Yes, intractable seizure conditions.
|
No
|
"Cannabis oil" with less than .9% THC as part of a clinical research study.
|Yes
|Yes
|HB 197 (2015)
|No
|Allows for legal defense for having the product as long as it was obtained legally in the US or other medical cannabis state.
|Yes, intractable seizure conditions.
|No
|Same as above.
|Yes
|Yes
|Texas
|
SB 339 (2015)
Texas Compassionate Use Act
HB 3703 (2019)
|Yes
|Yes, licensed by the Department of Public Safety.
|Yes, intractable epilepsy, incurable neurodegenerative disease, terminal cancer, multiple sclerosis, spasticity, ALS, autism.
|No
|"Low-THC Cannabis" with not more than 0.5 percent by weight of tetrahydrocannabinols.
|Yes
|Yes
|Utah (NEW comprehensive program approved in 2018, included in table above)
|HB 105 (2014) Hemp Extract Registration Act
|Yes
|Not completely clear, however it may allow higher education institutions to grow or cultivate industrial hemp.
|Yes, intractable epilepsy that hasn't responded to three or more treatment options suggested by a neurologist.
|No
|"Hemp extracts" with less than .3% THC by weight and at least 15% CBD by weight and contains no other psychoactive substances
|Yes
|Yes
|
Virginia
(NEW comprehensive medical program approved in 2020 and listed above)
|HB 1445- no longer in effect
|No
|No in-state means of acquiring cannabis products.
|Intractable epilepsy
|No
|Cannabis oils with at least 15% CBD or THC-A and no more than 5% THC.
|Yes
|Yes
|Wisconsin
|AB 726 (2013 Act 267)
|No
|Physicians and pharmacies with an investigational drug permit by the FDA could dispense cannabidiol. Qualified patients would also be allowed to access CBD from an out-of-state medical cannabis dispensary that allows for out-of-state patients to use their dispensaries as well as remove the products from the state. No in-state production/manufacturing mechanism provided.
|Seizure disorders
|
|Exception to the definition of prohibited THC by state law, allows for possession of "cannabidiol in a form without a psychoactive effect." THC or CBD levels are not defined.
|No
|Yes
|Wyoming
|HB 32 (2015)
Supervised medical use of hemp extracts. Effective 7/1/2015
|Yes
|No in-state production or purchase method defined.
|Intractable epilepsy or seizure disorders
|No
|"Hemp extracts" with less than 0.3% THC and at least 5% CBD by weight.
|Yes
|Yes